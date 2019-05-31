Germany beat Chile 2-0 in final women's World Cup warmup

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Germany scored twice in a strong first half to beat Chile 2-0 in their last women's World Cup warmup match on Thursday, stretching their unbeaten run to 12 games ahead of the start of the tournament next week.

Captain Alexandra Popp fired in with a fine first touch from a corner in the 29th minute and Carolin Simon added another when she whipped in a deep cross from the left and the ball sailed over the keeper and went in off the post in first-half stoppage time.

The Germans enjoyed a strong first half and had several more chances to score again.

First-choice goalkeeper Almuth Schult was in the starting lineup as she works her way back to full fitness after a shoulder injury, with her World Cup participation still unclear.

The tournament in France kicks off on June 7.

Germany, who won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007 but were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2011 and finished fourth in 2015, have been drawn in Group B with Spain, China and South Africa.

Chile, ranked 39th in the world, are in Group F along with Thailand, United States and Sweden.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)