Germany coach Loew to leave post after Euro 2020 despite 2022 contract

BERLIN: Germany coach Joachim Loew will step down from the role he has had since 2006 after the end of this summer's European Championship, he said on Tuesday.

Loew, who has a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 but his team crashed out of the first round in 2018 and has been struggling to perform at top level in recent years.

"I take this step consciously, full of pride and also very thankful and with uninterrupted motivation for the Euro," Loew said in a statement.

