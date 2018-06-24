Germany facing shock exit as Sweden grab halftime lead

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Holders Germany were facing a shock early exit from the World Cup as they trailed Sweden 1-0 at halftime in Group F on Saturday after a 32nd-minute goal from Ola Toivonen.

Mexico lead the group on six points after their 2-1 win over South Korea earlier on Saturday and Sweden would join them in the second round, with a game to spare, if they beat the Germans.

Germany dominated early possession but created little while Sweden had a strong claim for a penalty rejected when Marcus Berg went down in the box under challenge from Jerome Boateng before Toivonen's cool finish, after an error by Toni Kroos.

