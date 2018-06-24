Germany hold nerve as Kroos brings World Cup holders back from brink

SOCHI: Germany coach Joachim Loew said his team were rewarded for not losing their nerve at the most critical moment as a 95th-minute free-kick from Toni Kroos secured a 2-1 win over Sweden here Saturday that brought the World Cup holders back from the brink.

The 10-man reigning champions were in deep trouble when Kroos stepped up to steer in his dramatic winner in the final minute of added time at Sochi's Fisht Stadium.

Advertisement

Before that, a Kroos error had led to Ola Toivonen giving Sweden a 32nd-minute lead and even a Marco Reus equaliser early in the second half appeared to be only a temporary stay of execution for Loew's men.

But the rescue act from Kroos is a huge lift to a side who saw Jerome Boateng sent off late on. They now have qualification for the last 16 back in their own hands ahead of their final Group F game against South Korea on Wednesday.

"We never lost hope. I think there was a bit of luck there with the goal scored in stoppage time, but it was a result of our belief in ourselves," said Loew.

"Despite the adversity, the team kept their cool and turned it around."

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is still no guarantee that they will avoid the fate of the last two World Cup holders, with Spain four years ago and Italy in 2010 both being knocked out in the group stage.

Not since 1938 have Germany been eliminated in the first round. However, this result will provide an almighty boost to them and is a hammer blow to Sweden, who will face Mexico in their last match with all still to play for.

Mexico's 2-1 win over South Korea earlier on Saturday had ensured Germany would be out in the event of a defeat, with a draw little better.

The late goal was especially sweet for Kroos, who was among the players to come in for stiff criticism in the wake of recent performances.

"We were criticised a lot, justifiably so in part, and a lot of people in Germany would have been pleased if we had gone out today," he said.

Loew made changes following the 1-0 loss at the hands of Mexico, with Reus among the players coming in. But Germany soon found themselves up against it.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen (L) scores his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia on Jun 23, 2018. (Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis)

SWEDEN DENIED PENALTY

Sweden should have had an early penalty when Marcus Berg was released on goal and, at the point of shooting, was fouled by Boateng.

Berg's effort was saved by Manuel Neuer. Boateng played the man and not the ball, but there was no penalty given and no recourse to the Video Assistant Referee by Polish official Szymon Marciniak.

"If we have the system it's very unfortunate that he doesn't feel he can go and have a look. If that's his decision we have to live with it," said Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

It was still a warning for the Germans, who were then dealt a body blow - literally - when Rudy was left with a bloodied nose after receiving a stray boot in the face.

Ilkay Gundogan replaced him, coming in alongside Kroos, who was at fault as Sweden went in front.

His pass was pounced upon by the Swedes, who sprung forward, Viktor Claesson picking out Toivonen to control on his chest and lift the ball over Neuer.

However, it took just three minutes of the second half for the equaliser to arrive.

Timo Werner's low ball from the left was behind Mario Gomez, who got a touch but not enough to put off Reus from bundling it in.

An onslaught followed, with Gomez twice coming close and fellow substitute Julian Brandt smacking a post late on. Boateng had already walked by then, seeing a second yellow in the 82nd minute for a foul on Berg.

Hope looked to be gone, but then Kroos exchanged passes with Reus at a free-kick on the left edge of the box and sent a sweet strike into the far corner, sparking wild celebrations.