Germany's Marozsan ruled out for World Cup group phase

German midfield stalwart Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the rest of the women's World Cup group phase after breaking a toe in their Group B opening win over China on Saturday.

FIFA Women&apos;s World Cup France 2019 German team photo - Headshots
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup German team photo - Grassau, Germany, May 27, 2019. Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan during a team photo session. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The 27-year-old midfielder, who helped Olympique Lyonnais to a record-extending 13th consecutive league title and fourth straight Champions League crown and won the French League's best player award for the third year in a row, will miss their matches against Spain on Wednesday and South Africa next week.

"She has a broken toe and that means that we cannot count on her for the group phase," Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters in France on Tuesday.

"We will try to get her back on the pitch at the World Cup, but I cannot give a precise prognosis."

Germany, looking to return to the world elite, are unbeaten in their last 13 matches - the longest winning streak of any team in the tournament in France.

"I feel for her on a personal level. You cannot replace her because she has special qualities and abilities," Voss-Tecklenburg said.

Germany won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007 but were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2011 and finished fourth in 2015.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

