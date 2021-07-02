Germany's Merkel worried about big Euro 2020 crowds

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was worried about a UEFA decision to allow big crowds at the Euro 2020 tournament during a spike in the coronavirus crisis caused by the Delta variant.

LONDON: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was worried about a UEFA decision to allow big crowds at the Euro 2020 tournament during a spike in the coronavirus crisis caused by the Delta variant.

"I am worried and sceptical about whether this is good," Merkel told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)