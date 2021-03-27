Germany's Suele ruled out of World Cup qualifiers with thigh injury

REUTERS: Germany defender Niklas Suele will not play a part in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia after suffering a thigh injury, the country's football association (DFB) said on Saturday.

Suele was not in the squad that travelled to Bucharest where they take on Romania on Sunday, with the 25-year-old returning to his club Bayern Munich.

A replacement was not named for Suele, and head coach Joachim Loew will have only 22 players at his disposal.

Germany are top of Group J after beating Iceland 3-0 in their first game on Thursday. They host North Macedonia on Wednesday in Duisburg.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)