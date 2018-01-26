Germany to play Saudi Arabia in World Cup dress rehearsal

Soccer world champions Germany will play Saudi Arabia in their final test before they defend their World Cup title in Russia in June, the German football association (DFB) said on Friday.

BERLIN: Soccer world champions Germany will play Saudi Arabia in their final test before they defend their World Cup title in Russia in June, the German football association (DFB) said on Friday.

Germany will play Austria away in Klagenfurt on June 2, then host the Saudis in Leverkusen on June 8.

"Against Austria we are facing a European team, and on a sporting and organisation level it fits with our preparations for the World Cup," Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

"Saudi Arabia have a different way of playing and a different mentality that we do not know very well. So it is important to prepare for that ahead of a World Cup."

The Germans have been drawn in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. The Saudis have also qualified and will face hosts Russia, Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Advertisement