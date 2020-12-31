Gerrard can't wait for first whistle as Rangers prepare to host Celtic

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he cannot wait for Saturday's "Old Firm" derby against Scottish Premiership champions Celtic at Ibrox as he looks to guide his side to a 19-point lead over their bitter rivals.

Wednesday's 2-0 victory at St Mirren put Rangers on 59 points from 21 games, with Celtic, who beat Dundee United 3-0, 16 points behind but having played three games less.

"A quick turnaround to the Old Firm is always good," Gerrard told the club's website. "The quicker it comes the better for me, I'm really looking forward to it. It's a fantastic game, we're in a good place and I can't wait for that whistle to go.

"We want to go and give everything we can, be the best version of ourselves collectively and individually. I'm confident we can get those three (points)."

Romanian Ianis Hagi has scored two goals in his last three appearances and set up Kemar Roofe's opener on Wednesday, while forward Alfredo Morelos ended his goal drought by scoring the second against St Mirren.

Gerrard said he had plenty of thinking to do before deciding his line-up.

"Ianis has come back into the team and he's contributing really well, I've got some big decisions to make for the weekend but that's where I want to be," Gerrard added.

"People are pushing for places and that's the way it is but I'll pick a team that can do the job and I can't really go on who scored in the last game or who's on form.

"... There will be no sentiment ... it'll be the team that I think can get us the three points."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)