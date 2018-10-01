Gerrard condemns missile-throwing incident after linesman hurt

REUTERS: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said there is no place in football for the kind of incident that saw an assistant referee struck by a missile thrown from the crowd during Sunday's match at Livingston.

The Scottish Premiership game was held up for several minutes in the second half to allow treatment to be given to Calum Spence.

Television pictures showed Spence bleeding from a cut to the back of the head after being felled by an object thrown from a section housing Rangers supporters.

Local media said Rangers would work with Livingston and Police Scotland to identify the culprit.

"I don't think that belongs in football, does it?" Gerrard told reporters after the game, which Rangers lost 1-0.

"I think we all know that’s not right. He’s trying to do a job so that's not right."

A professional trade union for senior football referees in Scotland condemned the incident and called on the Scottish Football Association (SFA) to launch an investigation.

"We strongly condemn the unacceptable incident at today's game. This cannot be tolerated," Prospect Scotland Football Referees Branch said on its Twitter page.

"We call on the @ScottishFA to carry out an urgent full investigation. Referees & officials are entitled to a safe workplace, free from intimidation and violence."

Livingston's shock win saw them move above both Rangers and champions Celtic into third place in the table.

(Writing by Peter Rutherford in Seoul; Editing by Ian Ransom)