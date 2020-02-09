Getafe avenge recent Valencia defeats with resounding victory

REUTERS: Getafe underlined their ambition to qualify for the Champions League by outplaying direct rivals Valencia and beating them 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Getafe's 37-year-old striker Jorge Molina broke the deadlock by netting on the rebound in the 58th minute and then doubled their advantage in the 67th, waltzing his way past three Valencia defenders before firing home.

Molina's strike partner Jaime Mata added a third goal in the 88th minute after Valencia's new signing Alessandro Florenzi had been sent off with a straight red card.

The rivalry between the two clubs has been cranked up in the last year after Valencia won a bitter Copa del Rey quarter-final tie in stoppage time last season and pipped the Madrid minnows to fourth place in the standings to snatch a Champions League spot.

The victory tightened Getafe's hold on third place in the standings and left them on 42 points after 23 games, five ahead of Valencia in fifth.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

