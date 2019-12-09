Getafe close gap with Sociedad in race for fourth

REUTERS: Real Sociedad clung on to fourth place in La Liga but saw their two-point advantage over nearest challengers Getafe wiped out after being held to a goalless draw away to Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Getafe earned a 1-0 win away to Eibar earlier on Sunday thanks to a second-half strike from Angel Rodriguez, taking them fifth in the standings on 27 points, level with fourth-placed Sociedad after 16 games.

Athletic Bilbao are sixth on 26 points after losing 3-2 at Real Betis, while Atletico Madrid slipped to seventh on 26, having drawn 0-0 at Villarreal on Friday.

Sociedad had enjoyed an emphatic 4-1 win at home to Eibar in their last outing but they lacked their usual fluidity against a Valladolid side who have lost only once at home all season.

It was the hosts, who are 14th, who came closest to scoring, with Jose Hervias rattling the crossbar from a free kick and Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro thwarting striker Sergi Guardiola at point-blank range.

Getafe, who narrowly missed out on finishing fourth and earning a Champions League place on the final day of last season, briefly moved into the coveted position by seeing off Eibar before Sociedad recovered fourth spot.

Substitute Rodriguez darted into the area to meet a through ball and rounded goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic before passing into an empty net from a tight angle, while Eibar had winger Fabian Orellana sent off in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)