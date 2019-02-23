Getafe dream of Champions League football after beating Rayo

REUTERS: Getafe climbed into the top four of La Liga on Saturday with a 2-1 win over neighbours Rayo Vallecano, boosting the Madrid minnows' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

Striker Jaime Mata powered the hosts into the lead midway through the first half with a thumping finish into the roof of the net while they had a goal ruled out for offside later in the half.

Despite dominating most of the game against struggling Rayo, Getafe were pegged back in the 58th minute by a well struck shot from the edge of the box from visiting striker Raul de Tomas, who is on loan from Real Madrid.

But Getafe, who threw away a two-goal lead at Eibar last week to remain outside the top four, would not be denied victory and they re-took the lead 10 minutes later when Mata burst into the area and laid the ball on for strike partner Jorge Molina to tap into the net from close range.

The win takes Getafe, who returned to the top flight in 2017, into fourth place on 39 points, two clear of Sevilla who host leaders Barcelona later on Saturday.

Rayo remain in the relegation zone, sitting 19th on 23 points.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)