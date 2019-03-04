Getafe maintain Champions League push with win at Betis

REUTERS: Getafe further boosted their unlikely push for a Champions League spot by earning an impressive 2-1 win at Real Betis on Sunday and climbing back into fourth place in La Liga.

First-half goals from Leandro Cabrera and Jaime Mata took Getafe to 42 points from 26 games, a two-point advantage over fifth-placed Alaves, while Betis are seventh on 36 points.

Getafe defender Cabrera headed the Madrid side in front against an out-of-form Betis outfit in the 20th minute following a short-corner routine.

The visitors doubled their advantage just before halftime when Mata latched on to a through pass from strike partner Jorge Molina and calmly stuck the ball into the bottom corner.

Betis, who were knocked out of the Copa del Rey semi-finals by Valencia on Thursday, pulled a goal back in the 75th minute with a thumping finish from captain Joaquin and then had an effort from striker Jese ruled out for offside.

The Seville team were booed off the pitch at full time after a fourth defeat in eight games in all competitions, while some fans also chanted for coach Quique Setien to be sacked.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)