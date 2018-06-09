Ghana football boss accused of kickbacks resigns, apologises to president

ACCRA: The head of Ghana's national football federation, who was accused of taking kickbacks, said on Friday he had resigned.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA's decision-making Council, also apologised to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo and the government for what he called his "indiscretion".

"After a meeting of the Executive Committee this afternoon I decided to resign as President of the Ghana Football Association,” he said in a statement.

Nyantakyi was filmed by an investigative journalist and seen taking US$65,000 from a supposed businessman who said he wanted to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

The president's deputy chief of staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, told reporters last month that Nyantakyi had been captured on video using the name of the president and other senior government officials to induce "potential investors" to part with money.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

