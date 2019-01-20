Giant-killer Loh Kean Yew falls short in quest for second tournament win in as many weeks

SINGAPORE: He was fresh off a shock victory over China's Lin Dan in the Thailand Masters finals, but Singapore's Loh Kean Yew could not make it two tournament wins in seven days after a defeat in the finals of the RSL Swedish Open 2019 on Sunday (Jan 20).

Loh, 21, was beaten by Japan's Minoru Koga 21-11, 21-15. The Singaporean beat four opponents en route to his match-up with Koga. Loh had edged out Finland's Kalle Koljonen 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semi-final.



The RSL Swedish Open is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) International Series tournament, one grade below the Thailand Masters, a Super 300 tournament (Grade 2).



Japan's Minoru Koga and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. (Photo: Singapore Badminton Association)

Loh is currently ranked 77th in the world, having moved up 48 places following his giant-killing defeat of Lin on Jan 13. He beat the two-time Olympic singles champion 21-19, 21-18.

There was more positive news for Singapore in the mixed doubles however, as Tan Wei Han and Danny Bawa Christnanta beat Denmark's Mikkel Mikkelsen and Mai Surrow the mixed doubles 21-14, 21-16.

Loh will return to Singapore next to feature in the Singapore National Open Championships from Jan 26 to Feb 1.

