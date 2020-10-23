Gillespie in line for league debut as Newcastle face goalkeeping crisis

REUTERS: Newcastle United's third-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie could make his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday with their other two goalkeepers sidelined with injury, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday.

While first choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is sidelined with a long-term heel injury, his replacement Karl Darlow was injured in a collision with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the 4-1 loss last weekend.

"He (Darlow) is still sore," Bruce told a news conference on Friday. "He has taken an awful knock. Thankfully it is impact and there is no tear.

"He is better than he was. Whether he will be fit we will see over the next 48 hours."

Gillespie, who joined Newcastle in July after his Motherwell contract expired at the end of last season, has kept two clean sheets in three matches for Bruce's side in the League Cup this season.

"He's played three times and that looks a good shout now, especially if he has to make his debut, he's had some sort of football anyway," Bruce said.

Bruce will welcome playmaker Miguel Almiron back in the squad for this weekend's trip to Molineux Stadium.

"He didn't play at the weekend because he'd just got off the plane (from international duty)," Bruce added. "He's a top, top player. I'm sure he'll have a big part to play."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Christian Radnedge)