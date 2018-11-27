Gilmore wins seventh world surfing title in Maui

REUTERS: Stephanie Gilmore clinched her seventh world surfing title at the season-ending Maui Pro event in Hawaii, equalling the record held by fellow Australian and Hall of Famer Layne Beachley.

Gilmore won when world number one Lakey Peterson was upset in the second round by fellow American Alana Blanchard, eliminating the only competitor who could have stopped her from taking the title.

"I was not expecting this right now," she said.

"I just went home to chill out and get ready for a battle and Alana just freaked out there. Oh my gosh, I can't believe it."

Gilmore defeated Sage Erickson and Blanchard en route to her first title since 2014.

The 30-year-old from Queensland state is now four world titles shy of Kelly Slater's all-time record of 11 on the men's tour.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ian Ransom)