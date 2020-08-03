Gladbach doppelgangers' job is done, ready for removal

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach's thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday.

Fans who paid 19 euros (US$22.29) to put their effigies up in the seats during the home matches in May and June can this week pick them up as their job is done.

More than 20,000 cutouts had been produced.

"Everyone can pick up their 'doppelganger' personally until Aug. 16," Gladbach said in a statement. "The cardboard comrades will start leaving from Tuesday."

Bundesliga clubs are hoping to start their new season in September with at least some limited number of fans - and no standing tribunes - with authorities set to discuss the issue next week.

The Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)