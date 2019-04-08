Gladbach draw with Werder, lose ground in Champions League race

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach stumbled to a 1-1 draw against visitors Werder Bremen on Sunday to miss their chance to close in on fourth place and a possible spot in next season's Champions League.

Gladbach, looking for their first home win since January, hit the woodwork in the first half and went ahead in the 49th with Florian Neuhaus.

Advertisement

But Davy Klaassen was left unmarked in the 79th to level for the visitors, who remain unbeaten in 2019.

Gladbach have now managed just one win in their last eight league games, and are fifth on 48 points, with Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth on 52 with six games left.

Werder, who have now scored in each of their last 29 league matches, dropped to eighth on 43.

The top four teams advance to next season's lucrative Champions League group stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Champions Bayern Munich returned to top spot after demolishing Borussia Dortmund 5-0 on Saturday to move a point clear of their title rivals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)