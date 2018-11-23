Gladbach extend coach Hecking's contract after strong start

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday extended the contract of coach Dieter Hecking by a year to 2020 after a strong start to the season for the Foals, who now sit second in the league.

Gladbach, who Hecking joined almost two years ago from VfL Wolfsburg, have had their best start to a season in recent years with seven wins and only two losses from their first 11 games.

"The current sporting development is very positive and it is very closely tied to Dieter Hecking," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"So we are delighted to tackle our future tasks together with him."

The 54-year-old has also coached Nuremberg and Hanover 96 among other teams in the Bundesliga.

Gladbach are on 23 points, four behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, and have the league's second-strongest attack with 26 goals. They host Hanover in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)