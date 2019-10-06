Gladbach fire five goals past Augsburg to go top

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach fired five goals past a hapless Augsburg to win 5-1 and go top of the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Gladbach had scored four times, including twice through Patrick Hermann, before the visitors cut the deficit in the 80th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breel Embolo added a fifth for the hosts to lift them onto 16 points with their fourth straight league win, two ahead of champions Bayern Munich, who lost 2-1 to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

RB Leipzig, Freiburg, Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen are also on 14 points in what is shaping up to be one of the tightest title races in recent years.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)