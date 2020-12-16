Gladbach's Stindl hat trick rescues 3-3 draw at Frankfurt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

FRANKFURT, Germany: Borussia Moenchengldadbach struck two last-gasp goals to come from two goals down and rescue a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Andre Silva had scored twice for Frankfurt in the first half to cancel out Stindl's 14th minute lead.

A Silva penalty in the 22nd launched their three-goal run in 10 minutes, with the Portuguese scoring again two minutes later after latching on to a deep cross from Aymen Barkok and thundering a shot past Yann Sommer.

Barkok then dribble past the entire Galdbach defence to make it 3-1 in the 32nd.

Gladbach, who will take on Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 in February, looked unable to react even after Eintracht fell back in the second half and waited for quick breaks.

They scored with a 90th minute penalty by Stindl, with the hosts playing with 10 after the 82nd minute dismissal of David Abraham with a second booking. Stindl then nodded in a stoppage time equaliser for a draw.

Gladbach are in eight place on 17, with Frankfurt a point behind in ninth.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, on 25, travel to Cologne on Wednesday, while champions Bayern Munich, a point behind in second place, host unbeaten VfL Wolfsburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)