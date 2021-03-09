Glasgow fullback McLean earns maiden Scotland call-up

Rufus McLean received his maiden call-up to the senior Scotland side on Monday after coach Gregor Townsend named the Boston-born Glasgow Warriors fullback in his 34-man squad for Sunday's Six Nations game at home to Ireland.

REUTERS: Rufus McLean received his maiden call-up to the senior Scotland side on Monday after coach Gregor Townsend named the Boston-born Glasgow Warriors fullback in his 34-man squad for Sunday's Six Nations game at home to Ireland.

Edinburgh number eight Nick Haining and Exeter Chiefs lock Sam Skinner were also included in the squad for the game at Murrayfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland, who have five points after two games, will be without suspended flyhalf Adam Hastings and prop Zander Ferguson.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)