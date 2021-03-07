Goalkeeper Dmitrovic continues Eibar penalty woes

REUTERS: Faced with a poor penalty record this season, Eibar again turned to goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in Saturday's La Liga game at Cadiz but the move did not pay off as they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The Serbian, who beat Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak from the spot in a 2-1 defeat in January, assumed the responsibility when his team earned a second-half penalty while trailing 1-0.

He could not repeat the feat against Cadiz's Jeremias Ledesma, however, as the Argentine guessed the right way to parry Dmitrovic's powerful kick.

Eibar dropped to 18th in the standings and into the relegation zone having failed to win any of their last nine league games.

If they do go down, they may rue their penalty failings, with Dmitrovic's miss the fourth of seven spot-kicks the Basque side have squandered this season.

Their only player with a 100per cent record from the spot is Esteban Burgos, who converted penalties in wins over Betis and Real Valladolid, but the Argentine defender has recently been dropped from the side due to poor form.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)