Goalkeeper Ederson commits future to champions Man City

MANCHESTER: Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a new long-term deal to keep him at the Etihad until 2025.

The 24-year-old, who joined City last June, kept 21 clean sheets and helped the club to the Premier League title and a League Cup triumph.

City became the first team to reach 100 points in a 38-game Premier League season after Gabriel Jesus scored a 94th minute winner against Southampton on Sunday (May 13).

"I'm delighted to sign my new contract," Ederson told City's website.

"It means that the club is happy with my work, they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans," added Ederson, who earned his first Brazil call-up in October.

