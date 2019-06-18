Goals Soccer Centres to hire Deloitte to assess options amid accounting investigation

British five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres confirmed on Tuesday it was in the process of hiring Deloitte to work with its current advisers amid an investigation into the company's historic accounting policies and practices.

REUTERS: British five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres confirmed on Tuesday it was in the process of hiring Deloitte to work with its current advisers amid an investigation into the company's historic accounting policies and practices.

The Mike Ashley-backed company said it was hiring Deloitte to consider options after or alongside its discussions with the UK tax authority, HMRC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)