Golf - British Open returns to Hoylake for 151st edition in 2022
The British Open championship will return to Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake for its 151st edition in 2022, organisers the R&A said on Tuesday.
The tournament was last held at the venue in 2014 when four-times major winner Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug prize.
More than 230,000 fans watched Tiger Woods triumph at Hoylake in 2006, a then record attendance for a British Open held outside of St Andrews.
"We know there will be tremendous excitement at the prospect of its return to Royal Liverpool," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement on the 2022 tournament that will be held from July 10-17.
