Golf - Brown and Kisner enjoy one-stroke New Orleans lead

Scott Brown sank a go-ahead birdie putt and took a one-stroke lead with partner Kevin Kisner in the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Saturday.

The birdie, Brown's first since the fourth hole, left the 2017 runners-up with a four-ball (best ball) score of eight-under par 64 to go 20-under for the tournament at 196.

Kisner had carried the day until then with seven birdies as the pair overcame two bogeys on the back nine at TPC Louisiana.

Overnight leaders Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam combined for a 66 to share second place at 197 with Tony Finau and Daniel Summerhays, who shot 63 for the round.

Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley, after an 11-under 61, were another stroke back at 198 with three teams deadlocked at 199.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)

