Golf - Champ surges to four-stroke lead over Conners in Mississippi

REUTERS: Cameron Champ shot a career-low eight-under 64 to grab a four-stroke lead over Canadian Corey Conners in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championships in Mississippi on Saturday.

Nine birdies against a lone bogey fuelled the sparkling round by the 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie, who surged to 17-under 199 at the Country Club of Jackson.

Conners also shot 64 for a 203 total but the later-starting Champ, who shared the halfway lead on Friday, was too dominant, delivering birdies on four of his first five holes and adding four more on the back nine.

Fast-closing D.J Trahan (67) and Shawn Stefani (68) were a stroke behind Conners at 12-under 204 with Scotland's Martin Laird and American Sam Burns both shooting 66 for 205.

Second-round co-leader Norman Xiong faded after posting a 76 to stand at five-under as the former amateur champion went double-bogey, bogey, bogey, double-bogey on his last four holes to go from even par to plus four for the round.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Wilson, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)

