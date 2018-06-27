Golf - Daly walks after USGA stalls on cart usage

John Daly has told USA Today that he will never play in another U.S. Senior Open, one day after the American was not immediately granted permission to use a cart at this week's championship in Colorado.

The two-times major champion applied for an exemption to use the vehicle due to a persistent knee injury that, he says, makes walking difficult.

The U.S. Golf Association (USGA) said it had asked Daly for more supporting evidence to justify needing a cart, but that the golfer had withdrawn from the event.

"Just not worth it to me," the 52-year-old American told the newspaper on Tuesday, saying he was "done" with playing any event run by the USGA.

The U.S. Senior Open starts on Thursday in the rarefied air of Broadmoor Golf Club at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs. Kenny Perry is the defending champion.

