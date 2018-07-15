Golf - Daly withdraws from the Open due to knee injury

REUTERS: Two-times major champion John Daly has pulled out of the Open Championship starting on Thursday at Carnoustie in Scotland due to a knee injury, organisers said on Sunday.

The 52-year-old Daly, who won the event in 1995, will be replaced by fellow American Keegan Bradley at the 147th Open Championship.

Advertisement

"Sorry...really tried these last 2 days to compete & walk, my rt knee osteoarthritis is unbearable," Daly, who won his first golf major at the PGA Championship in 1991, wrote on his verified twitter handle.

"It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board. I couldn't even hit balls this am!"

Last month Daly walked out from the U.S. Senior Open after he was not granted permission to use a cart at the championship due to a persistent knee injury that makes walking difficult.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Advertisement