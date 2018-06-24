Golf - Els's nephew wins British Amateur Championship

REUTERS: Jovan Rebula will be well pleased if he has as good a career as uncle Ernie but he did something Ernie Els never managed by taking victory at the British Amateur Championship on Saturday.

Rebula beat Ireland's Robin Dawson 3&2 in the final at Royal Aberdeen, becoming the first South African to win the event since Bobby Cole in 1966.

Among the rewards Rebula earns are a spot in next month's British Open at Carnoustie and next year's Masters at Augusta National.

"Growing up in South Africa, the Open Championship is the major that you want to win," Rebula told the Royal & Ancient website.

Rebula said he had received several messages of encouragement throughout the week from Els, who has won four majors, two British Opens and two U.S. Opens.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)

