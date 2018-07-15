Golf - Kim holds two-stroke lead at turn in weather-hit Classic

Michael Kim held a two-stroke lead over fellow American Bronson Burgoon through nine holes in the weather-hit John Deere Classic in Illinois on Saturday.

Kim, celebrating his 25th birthday, spent most of it at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

He made an early appearance to finish his second round before taking a nap during a two-and-a-half hour weather delay, then returning to the course for three birdies and a bogey.

South Korean-born Kim was at 17 under for the tournament with Burgoon holding second.

Americans Tyler Duncan and John Huh, and Argentine Andres Romero shared third at 13 under.

Kim, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, enjoyed a four-stroke lead through 17 holes when play was suspended on Friday because of bad weather.

A bogey at 18 dropped Kim's lead to three strokes as he completed the second round with a 64 and 127 total before another delay.

Burgoon held second after two eagles and five birdies for a second-round 62.

He added another eagle and a birdie through nine holes on Saturday, twice pulling within a stroke of Kim.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)