Golf - Leader Kang seeks maiden win in Texas

Saturday's play had been delayed by rain for six hours at the saturated Trinity Forest golf club in Texas, with the third round only being completed early on Sunday.

The final round is expected to wrap up under sunny skies and good scoring conditions, with the event acting as the final tune-up before next week's PGA Championship.

Kang is 19 under par through three rounds, three ahead of Matt Every, who briefly led during the third round, and five ahead of Brooks Koepka and Scott Piercy.

Kang has played well in final rounds this season, averaging a sub-70 score and he will look to hold off the chasing pack on Sunday. World number three Koepka defends his PGA Championship title next week at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

