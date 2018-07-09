Golf - McIlroy looks on the bright side ahead of British Open

Signs of progress at the Irish Open over the weekend put former world number one Rory McIlroy in a positive frame of mind before next week's British Open at Carnoustie.

McIlroy is looking to recapture his best form after failing to make the cut at the U.S Open last month. He has not won a major title since the PGA Championship in 2014.

Four birdies between the eighth and the 13th holes secured a joint 28th-place finish at the weekend after a disappointing eight bogeys in the previous two rounds at Ballyliffin.

"There were improvements over the weekend," the 29-year-old told reporters. "I hit the ball the best I've hit it on Thursday and I felt like I sort of kept it up.

"It maybe wasn't quite as good the last three days, but I putted a lot better today."

The British Open begins on July 19.

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru)