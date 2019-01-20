Golf - Mickelson's key putts earn him two stroke lead over Hadwin

Sport

Golf - Mickelson's key putts earn him two stroke lead over Hadwin

Phil Mickelson recaptured the lead with back-to-back birdies midway through the back nine and went on to a grab a two-stroke advantage over Adam Hadwin in the third round of the Desert Classic in southern California on Saturday.

PGA: Desert Classic - Third Round
Jan 19, 2019; La Quinta, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson (left) reacts after his second shot on the on the 18th hole as caddie Tim Mickelson looks on during the third round of the Desert Classic golf tournament at PGA West - Stadium Course. PHOTO: Reuters/ Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

REUTERS: Phil Mickelson recaptured the lead with back-to-back birdies midway through the back nine and went on to a grab a two-stroke advantage over Adam Hadwin in the third round of the Desert Classic in southern California on Saturday.

Mickelson, bidding for a wire-to-wire victory, had trailed the fast-starting Hadwin until a 35-foot birdie putt at the 13th brought him level with the Canadian.

The five-times major winner moved in front with another birdie at 14 and added his sixth birdie of the day at the 17th to shoot six-under 66 on the PGA West Stadium Course for a 22-under 194 total.

Hadwin, playing the easier Nicklaus Tournament Course, put together seven birdies for a bogey-free round of 65 to finish at 20-under 196.

Adam Long, with a sizzling nine-under 63, was a stroke behind Hadwin on 19-under, with fellow American Steve Marino (67) at 18-under.

Australian Curtis Luck, who had been two strokes off Mickelson's second-round lead, faded with a four-over 76 that left him 12 shots off the lead.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark