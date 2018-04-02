Golf - Park, Song, Lindberg in playoff at ANA Inspiration

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Park In-bee, Jennifer Song and Pernilla Lindberg will need a sudden-death playoff to decide who wins the first women's major of the season after the trio finished tied for the lead after the fourth round at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday.

Korean Park and American Song carded matching five-under 67s at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, while Sweden's Lindberg scrambled to a closing 71 after starting the day with a three-shot lead.

The co-leaders finished at 15-under 273, one stroke ahead of American Jessica Korda and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn.

