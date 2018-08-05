Golf - Phatlum retains one-stroke lead at Women's British Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum finished the third round as she started it, with a one-stroke lead at the Women's British Open in Lancashire on Saturday.

Phatlum carded a composed three-under-par 69 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, while England's Georgia Hall matched the score by sinking a 10-foot birdie at the last.

Phatlum, who has never won in nearly a decade on the LPGA Tour, will head into Sunday's final round at 13-under 203.

Hall is alone in second place on 12 under, with former women's world number one Ryu So-yeon of South Korean on 11 under after a 67.

Australian Minjee Lee and Japan's Mamiko Higa both bogeyed the last to card 71 and slip three strokes off the pace, where they were joined by South Korean Park Sung-hyun (69).

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Clare Fallon)

