Golf - Players Championship and next three PGA Tour events cancelled

REUTERS: The Players championship golf tournament in Florida has been cancelled after the first round due to coronavirus concerns, the PGA Tour said late on Thursday.

The next three events have also been scrapped.

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open," the PGA Tour said on Twitter.

The Tour sent players a text saying that the cancellation was due to a "rapidly changing situation" and that more information would follow.

Earlier on Thursday, commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the final three rounds of The tour's flagship event would be played without any spectators.

The first round was played in front of spectators at TPC Sawgrass. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama led at nine-under-par 63.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Himani Sarkar/Peter Rutherford)