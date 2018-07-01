Golf - Ryu birdies final hole for three-shot lead at Women's PGA

South Korean Ryu So-yeon hit a precise approach shot for a tap-in birdie at the final hole and a three-shot lead after the third round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship outside Chicago on Saturday.

Former world number one Ryu took a big step towards a third major title with a five-under-par 67 in scorching conditions at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer, Illinois.

She posted an 11-under 205 total while Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 70 to be alone in second place on eight-under with one round left.

South Korean Park Sung-hyun, who shared the halfway lead with Ryu and Henderson, shot 71 to slip four strokes behind.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)