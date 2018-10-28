Golf - Schauffele and Finau go to playoff in WGC-HSBC Champions

Golf - Schauffele and Finau go to playoff in WGC-HSBC Champions

Americans Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele will go to a playoff to decide the title at the US$10 million WGC-HSBC Champions after both birdied the 18th hole to finish tied on 14-under-par for the tournament.

European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Carnoustie, Britain - October 5, 2018 Tony Finau of the U.S. celebrates during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

The pair will repeat the 18th hole at the Sheshan International Golf Course until the recipient of the US$1.7 million winners' cheque is decided.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Source: Reuters

