Golf - Second round at PGA Championship to resume early Saturday

ST. LOUIS: The second round of the PGA Championship will resume at 7 am local time on Saturday (1200 GMT) after being suspended on Friday due to bad weather.

With a thunderstorm brewing nearby, the horn sounded at 3:35 pm local time with the afternoon half of the field at various stages of their rounds at Bellerive.

Advertisement

An electrical storm subsequently swept across the course, dumping torrential rain shortly after most of the sellout crowd had exited the premises.

The second round should be completed by late morning on Saturday, and the third round is scheduled to start about 30 minutes later.

(Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Pritha Sarkar)