Golf - Spieth cards 65 to share lead with Schauffele and Kisner

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland: Defending champion Jordan Spieth never looked back after making a "dream start" eagle at the first to vault into a tie for the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner at the British Open on Saturday.

In Carnoustie conditions that were perfect for low scoring until a brisk breeze sprang up just as Spieth was finishing, the 24-year-old Texan drove the first green and sank a 12-footer before adding four birdies for a six-under-par 65.

He earned the 54-hole lead at a major for the sixth time in his young career, giving himself a chance of becoming the first since Tiger Woods in 2005-06 to go back-to-back at the Open.

Schauffele birdied the last for a 67, while Kisner shot 68 as the two Americans joined Spieth at nine-under 204.

They have a two-shot edge over American Kevin Chappell, and a three-stroke cushion over Italian Francesco Molinari.

On a day when Woods electrified the gallery with a 66 that pulled the 14-major winner within four strokes of the lead, Spieth, with three majors already, showed again that he is the man to beat of the current generation.

Unhappy with his swing during the first two days, the 24-year-old found a slight adjustment did the trick, and the first hole provided a massive jolt of confidence.

"With the wind we had today it was a no-brainer for me," he said.

"I feel like I've been improving each day (but) I know as well as anyone that anything can happen at an Open on Sunday.

"I got a couple of good breaks but I wouldn't say I drew on anything except the adjustments I've made during the week on my game.

'NOTHING TO PROVE'

"I felt like I had something I had to prove to other people at last year's Open, really to myself more than anything. I don't feel I have to prove anything to anyone at this point."

Woods, meanwhile, was delighted to put himself within striking distance as he seeks to end his decade-long major drought.

"It's been a few years since I've felt like this," he said after his best score in a major since another 66 in the second round of the 2011 Masters.

He vaulted into a tie for sixth in a group that includes Rory McIlroy (70) and Tommy Fleetwood (71), who were left by the wayside on a day of low scoring.

"I'm right there. I've got a chance at this, which is great. I had to stay within reach," Woods continued.

He got a lucky break at the last, where his pulled tee shot came within inches of landing in the Barry Burn.

'TERRIBLE' TWO-IRON

"I didn't know if I carried it or not, if it was in the hazard or rough. It was a terrible two-iron," Woods said.

"I really didn't feel like I really made a bad swing until 18."

His ball stayed dry but with 246 yards left to the hole he decided to lay up from the rough before punching a 100-yard wedge to three feet and saved par.

Earlier, Justin Rose set the tone with the lowest score in Carnoustie's British Open history, a flawless 64 that by day's end had lifted him within five of the lead.

"It was a beautiful morning to play golf. The greens were somewhat receptive, and the pins weren't as tough as maybe the first couple of days," Rose said.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Christian Radnedge, Neville Dalton)