Golf - Thomas withdraws from PGA Championship with wrist injury

American world number five Justin Thomas will not play in this week's PGA Championship due to a lingering wrist injury.

REUTERS: American world number five Justin Thomas will not play in this week's PGA Championship due to a lingering wrist injury.

"Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week as my wrist is not yet fully recovered," the 2017 champion posted on social media.

"Obviously, as a past champion, this tournament is extra special to me. It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I'm disappointed to not be among those competing this year but I'm optimistic about a return in the near future," the 26-year-old said.

Masters champion Tiger Woods, holder Brooks Koepka and world number one Dustin Johnson are among the favourites to win the tournament, which starts on Thursday.

