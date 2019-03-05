Golf - Tiger withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck strain

Eight-times champion Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill due to a neck strain, the former world number one said on Monday.

PGA: WGC - Mexico Championship - Final Round
Feb 24, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. PHOTO: Reuters/ Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Woods, who returned to competition last season after a lengthy recovery from spinal fusion surgery, said he had been dealing with the strain for a few weeks and that he hoped to play in The Players Championship next week.

"I've been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play," Woods said in a post on Twitter. "My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

