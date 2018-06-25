Golf - Watson shoots 63, passes faltering Casey to win Travelers

REUTERS: Bubba Watson stormed back from six strokes behind in the final round to overhaul Englishman Paul Casey and win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.

Watson carded a seven-under-par 63, highlighting his performance with a three-foot birdie at the final hole at TPC River Highlands after almost sinking his approach.

Advertisement

The American finished at 17-under 263 for his third victory in the event, and also became the first three-times winner on the PGA Tour this year.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)