Golf - Woodland beats Reavie in playoff at Phoenix Open

American Gary Woodland parred the first extra hole to beat compatriot Chez Reavie in a playoff between two journeymen at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.

Jan 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Gary Woodland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

REUTERS: American Gary Woodland parred the first extra hole to beat compatriot Chez Reavie in a playoff between two journeymen at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.

After driving into a fairway bunker at the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th, Woodland blasted out to the front edge of the green, from where he needed only two putts to clinch his third PGA Tour victory after Reavie ran up a bogey.

Earlier, Woodland carded a closing 64 to set the pace at 18-under-par 266, a total matched by Reavie, who birdied the last in regulation for 66 at TPC Scottsdale.

Overnight leader Rickie Fowler faded with a 73 to tie for 11th.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Adelaide, South Australia)

