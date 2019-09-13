Golf: Briton Shinkwin takes one-shot lead in KLM Open first round

England's Callum Shinkwin fired a six-under par 66 to carve out a one-stroke lead after the first round of the 100th edition of the KLM Open in Amsterdam on Thursday.

The 26-year-old struck three birdies and an eagle on the par-five third, offset by a single bogey, to turn in 32 and added two more birdies on the back nine to emerge as the clubhouse leader at The International.

Malaysian Gavin Green was among seven players a shot further back on five-under after mixing seven birdies and two bogeys.

The 25-year-old was joine by Englishmen Chris Paisley, Matthew Southgate and Sam Horsfield, Scotland's Marc Warren, Sweden's Per Langfors and Dane Nicolai Hojgaard.

England's James Morrison briefly shared the lead after four straight birdies on the back nine but slipped into the chasing pack after bogeying the 15th and 16th to finish on four-under.

He shared ninth place in a group that included Spain's 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, while defending champion Wu Ashun of China signed for a 69 and a tie for 17th place.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)