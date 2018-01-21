Golf: Garcia stamps class in Singapore to start 2018 campaign

SINGAPORE: Masters champion Sergio Garcia sealed an emphatic victory at the Singapore Open on Sunday (Jan 21) and said he was "extremely happy" with a rousing start to his 2018 campaign.

The Spaniard carded a three-under-par 68 for a commanding five-shot win as the weather cleared after two days of rain-disrupted play in his first tournament of the year.

Garcia, 38, began the day with a birdie on the first hole and added two more in quick succession before the turn on holes seven and eight.

It was cruise control for the rest of the round as he carded nine straight pars to seal his win with a total 14-under-par 270 at the Singapore Golf Club's Serapong course.

The world number 10 and 2017 European Golfer of the Year had struggled with his putts on Saturday but was on fire as soon as play resumed early Sunday under a hot sun and clear blue skies.

"It's always great to start with a win, to do it here at this golf course against a good field in Asia on conditions that weren't easy," he said.

"Hopefully I can ride on this momentum. I'm extremely happy with how the week went. It was a tough day and a tough week, with the stopping and going," he added.

Garcia will defend his Omega Dubai Desert Classic title from Thursday.

Japan's Satoshi Kodaira, the six-time Japan Golf Tour winner, shared second place with Shaun Norris of South Africa with a total nine-under-par 275.

The Thai duo of Jazz Janewattananond and Danthai Boonma were tied in fourth spot after carding eight-under-par 276 overall.

Sean Crocker of the United States and Cameron Davis of Australia carded 69 and 70 respectively for a seven-under-par 277.



Leading scores after the final round of the SMBC Singapore Golf Open (par 71):

270 - Sergio Garcia (ESP) 66-70-66-68

275 - Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 66-72-66-71, Shaun Norris (RSA) 69-67-69-70

276 - Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 71-68-66-71, Danthai BOONMA (THA) 70-68-65-73

277 - Sean Crocker (USA) 71-70-67-69, Cameron Davis (AUS) 68-70-69-70

278 - Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 71-69-68-70, Gavin Green (MAS) 71-67-69-71, Berry Henson (USA) 70-72-71-65, Lucas Herbert (AUS) 68-70-69-71

279 - Poom Saksansin (THA) 70-69-69-71, Yuki Inamori (JPN) 70-70-67-72, Andy Zhang (CHN) 72-66-71-70, Danny Masrin (INA) 71-66-67-75